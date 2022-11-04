Kanye West tweets that he is giving up talking, sex and alcohol for 30 days

Kanye West has announced via Twitter that he is going on a “30-day cleanse” from talking, alcohol, and sex.

The rapper, who is known as Ye, has recently had his account on the platform reinstated following Elon Musk’s takeover, after he was suspended for posting antisemitic tweets.

“I’m not talking to nooobody for a month,” Ye said.

“I’m taking a 30 day cleanse. A verbal fast. No alcohol. No adult films. No intercourse,” he added.

Musk has said that Ye’s return to Twitter was finalised before he took over the platform.

