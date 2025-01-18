UK’s worst and best accents: You have your say

A new study has revealed those who speak with “working class” accents are at risk of being stereotyped as more likely to commit a crime.

Research led by the University of Cambridge, in collaboration with Nottingham Trent University, found those from Liverpool, Newcastle, Bradford and London are also at risk of being victims of injustice.

The findings, published in Frontiers in Communication, suggest that despite progress in equality and diversity in some parts of British life, including ‘working-class’ and regional accents becoming more prominent on television and radio, harmful stereotypes remain.

The Independent’s Caspar Barnes took to London City streets to find out what you think.