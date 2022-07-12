Red ruffed lemurs enjoy frozen treats at safari park as heatwave hits UK

A group of red ruffed lemurs enjoyed a frozen ice pop filled with fruit at Blair Drummond Safari Park, as temperatures soared across the UK.

In adorable footage shared by the park, located close to Stirling, Scotland, the animals can be seen hanging upside down as they suck on the sweet treat.

The critically endangered species are no doubt used to warm weather, given they are native to Madagascar.

Temperatures across the UK peaked at 30C on Monday, with a heatwave expected to grip the nation this week.

