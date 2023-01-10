Crowds gathered at WH Smith in London’s Victoria station to be among the first to buy the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare, after it hit the shelves at midnight on Tuesday, 10 January.

The autobiography contains a flood of claims about Prince Harry’s life in the royal family, many of which were leaked ahead of the book’s publication and seen in extracts from its Spanish release.

Footage shows a swarm of reporters and customers gathering around stacks of hardback copies in WH Smith before the books are unwrapped and handed out.

Sign up for our newsletters.