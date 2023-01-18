Arctic blast: Pets frolic as Britain blanketed by freshly fallen snow

Parts of the UK have been blanketed by snow overnight with many waking to a winter wonderland on Wednesday, 18 January.

This footage shows the joyous scenes as dogs happily frolicked around in the snow.

The Met Office has issued further weather warnings for snow and ice for Wednesday night through to Thursday morning.

Frequent wintry showers are forecast for most of the UK, with up to five centimetres more of snow on icy surfaces.

