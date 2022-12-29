Miss Ukraine unveils stunning ‘Warrior of Light’ outfit for Miss Universe pageant

Miss Ukraine has been commended for the incredible outfit she will wear for the Miss Universe pageant’s national costume competition.

Viktoria Apanasenko, representing the war-torn country, will sport a “Warrior of Light” ensemble at the pageant in New Orleans on 14 January 2023.

Her look was unveiled in an Instagram post, which detailed a stunning multilayered motif with ornate, oversize blue and yellow wings.

“The ‘Warrior of Light’ costume symbolizes our nation’s fight against darkness,” Apanasenko wrote on Instagram.

It was created four months into the Ukraine war.

