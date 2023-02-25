A Ukrainian designer and two British artists have teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind “Love Letter to Ukraine” dress to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion.

Lever Couture designer Lessja Verlingieri, creative director Jenny Williams and art director Ricci Williams are encouraging people to upload love letters that turn into both a handmade couture dress and an NFT.

The innovative project aims to send messages of love from all over the world.

Actors Milla Jovovich and Krysten Ritter have contributed their own messages of love, that will be printed onto the sheer white gown.

The physical gown will be auctioned off at a later date and will see 100 per cent of the proceeds donated to the Zelenska Foundation, the organization started by the country’s first lady Olena Zelenska.

It will also be converted into an NFT where additional love letters will be added to the virtual image.

Speaking to The Independent, Jenny Williams said: “We wanted to do something that reflected the outpour of love the whole world has for Ukraine and unite people.

“The dress grows with love.”

The handwritten note concept was chosen “because it makes people stop and take time to be personal”, the creative director added.

Ricci Williams described working on the “significant” project as “an honour”.

The artistic director told The Independent: “It is my sincere hope that our project will serve as a platform to support Ukrainians who are facing hardship.

“We hope that our ideas and efforts will continue to have an impact on the lives of those in need.”

Submit your love letter here.

