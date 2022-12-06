Ukrainian soldier does ‘Pikachu dance’ in the face of ongoing explosions

A Ukrainian soldier has gone viral after performing her “Pikachu dance” on a snowy battlefield in the face of ongoing explosions.

The country’s defence ministry shared the now-viral video, saying “Winter has never been an obstacle to a good mood.”

The 23-second clip shows the soldier enthusiastically dancing to upbeat music while dressed in full camouflage gear.

Since it was posted on Monday (5 December) the video had been retweeted over 7,900 times and gotten 71,600 likes by Tuesday.

