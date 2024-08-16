Independent TV
Kent animal sanctuary rescues lion with ‘psychological issues’ from Ukraine
A lion with “psychological issues” is to travel 1,400 miles from Ukraine to an animal sanctuary in the UK as part of a project rescuing the animal from the war-torn country.
Yuna, an African lioness, suffered “shell shock”, “psychological issues” and lost her sense of co-ordination, according to The Big Cat Sanctuary, a Kent-based charity behind the Big Cats in Crisis campaign raising funds to rescue the lions from Ukraine.
Yuna and African male lion Rori are the first of five lions to be rescued out of Ukraine after debris was blasted close to their enclosure in January as a result of Russia’s invasion of the country.
