Orphan lion cubs rescued from Ukraine play in fluffy snow

Four young Lions who were rescued from war-torn Ukraine settled into their new surroundings happily by playing with freshly fallen snow.

This footage shows the cubs frolicking in the cold weather at a wildcat sanctuary in Minnesota.

Taras, Stefania, Lesya, and Prada arrived at the centre in Sandstone at the end of November.

The Wildcat Sanctuary founder Tammy Thies told CBS: “They are fearless and love to explore every inch of their outdoor habitat.

“They all ran through the snow, climbed the cave and even ventured over to say hello to rescued tigers across the way.”

Sign up for our newsletters.