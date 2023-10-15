Christian Amys is a self-proclaimed “urban forager.”

In March 2020, Mr Amys quit his job as a chef to pursue foraging full-time. Everything he knows is self-taught.

About 50 percent of his diet consists of foraged food, including mushrooms, onions, and seafood — all of which he finds in the parks and streets of Brighton.

The rest of his food comes from supermarkets and farms, where he only spends £5 to £10 a week on essentials.

“I have replaced most of my diet with mushrooms,” Mr Amys said. “I would much rather have mushrooms than meat.”