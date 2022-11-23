Unicyclist who learnt to walk again after accident rides across US for charity

A man who had to learn to walk again after he broke his back in a car accident has raised $30,000 by riding across the United States on a unicycle.

Peter Frank, 21, rode a hand-modified unicycle over 2,400 miles across eight states in just three-and-a-half months.

He set off on the mammoth journey from Appleton, Wisconsin and finished in Phoenix, Arizona.

Frank completed his journey to raise money for Beacon House, the charity that helped him after his car accident.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.