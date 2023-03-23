Massive 10-foot-long alligator casually strolls through Florida community

A massive alligator said to be 10-foot-long just casually strolled through a Florida community, to the horror of its residents.

Video shows the wild animal sauntering through the upmarket part of Naples near a country club last week.

According to local news reports, the alligator was removed before anyone was injured.

It was believed the gator arrived in the area after emerging from a nearby lake.

Naples, a Floridian city on the Gulf of Mexico, is known for its high-end shopping and golf courses.

