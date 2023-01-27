Dolphins glide through Floridian waters in stunning drone footage

Stunning drone footage captured the beautiful moment a pod of dolphins gracefully move through Floridian waters.

This video, filmed by an amateur drone photographer, shows around 50 dolphins cavorting in the crystal-clear ocean.

Paul Dabill, 48, recorded the moment just off the coast of Jupiter after he happened across the pod.

He said: "Some of the juvenile dolphins were playing with bits of sargassum seaweed.

"They were frolicking in the water and appeared to be having a great time."

