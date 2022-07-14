Man cooks burgers on dashboard of his car during US heatwave

A man was successfully able to cook burgers on the dashboard of his car during the US heatwave.

Joe Brown took to TikTok to share his impressive experiment, telling viewers that the temperature inside of his vehicle was “over 200F”.

He even filmed himself eating the well-done burgers - complete with toasted buns - afterwards, saying they were “10 out of 10”.

Joe, who lives in Arizona, now has quite a reputation for “cooking” things inside his car, also sharing videos of melting gummy bears, fruit loops and waffles.

