Kanye West discusses possible future for Adidas partnership

After the summer saw a war of words between Kanye West and Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted, the rapper has now revealed that he may consider “co-parenting” products with the brand in the future.

However, speaking to Forbes, Mr West said any future work would come with conditions.

“There’s a possibility (we) can co-parent products that we make. But, not in a way where I’m not getting say-so over Colorways, and where they’re treating me like I’m dead,” the 45-year-old said.

Mr West accused Mr Rorsted of copying the design of his Yeezy slides, leading to the tensions.

Sign up for our newsletters.