Moment American soldier is reunited with puppy he rescued from Syria

This video shows the heartwarming moment an American soldier was reunited with a puppy he rescued in Syria.

Tyler Mosley adopted Daisy and looked after her at his compound after she was found next to her dead sibling.

The 23-year-old can be seen greeting his old friend after her 6,000-mile journey to the United States.

"You've grown so big! You're so big now," he can be heard saying softly as he comforted the German Shepherd.

