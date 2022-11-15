Clever dog lets firefighter back into station after getting locked out

A Texan firefighter who got locked out of his station had a lucky break when he was let back in - by his training dog.

This video shows Koda the clever pup jumping up to press on the door’s bar to let him back inside.

He became stranded when he stepped outside while working late and the keycard access system shut down.

“When she noticed me tapping on the door she quickly came over and opened it for me,” the firefighter said.

Koda not only helps with fire safety training, but also is a registered therapy dog.

Sign up for our newsletters.