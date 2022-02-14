Some of the animals at Britain's largest zoo have been treated to special Valentine's Day meals, with heart-shaped treats delivered to giraffes and warty pigs.

Keepers at Whipsnade Zoo have been hard at work creating the "romantic" meals, hoping it might encourage infatuation amongst their endangered species.

Giraffes Bashu and Luna enjoyed willow and cotoneaster branches bent into the shape of hearts, while warty pigs Mannie and Pixie were given platters of carrots, sweet potatoes and apples.

