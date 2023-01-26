Fed up Valentino catwalk model throws shoes off runway during show

A supermodel decided to ditch her shoes during Valentino’s spring 2023 couture show in Paris.

Kristen McMenamy fell down on the runway while wearing stilettos, leading to criticism of the Italian luxury fashion house.

After composing herself, the 58-year-old can be seen strutting her stuff while barefoot in this clip.

She then, apparently fed up, decided to chuck the shoes off the runway and rid herself of them entirely.

This wasn’t the first time a Valentino model tripped up while wearing their shoes, with a number of instances last year.

