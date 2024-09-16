Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:32
Huge 818kg giant pumpkin squashes Russian record
A whopping 817kg pumpkin has been crowned the largest in Russian history, according to Moscow State University Botanical Garden.
Aleksandr Chusov, 28, took home the top prize after a ceremonial weigh-in ahead of the Autumn Festival of Vegetables at the university.
Explaining how he grew the massive gourd on a six-acre plot, the gardener said: “You select the most giant pumpkins, cross them with the most giant pumpkins, and as a result, the pumpkins become even bigger and bigger.
“Then also, the correct agricultural technology [is required], which involves correct formation, correct watering, correct fertilizing, and planting time.”
Up next
01:26
Introducing The Independent and Refuge’s Brick By Brick campaign
05:24
Paralympic Judo champions on how to win medals and remain disciplined
06:10
Discover the delights of an Australian city break
01:31
The story of Kate Moss’s sheer dress | That Dress
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
04:26
Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers
06:26
Willem Dafoe pitches his own legacy sequels
13:30
Alicia Vikander on starring opposite Jude Law
15:04
Leila Farzad talks Kaos, The Decameron and finding the audience
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
00:21
La Porte pipeline fire erupts as smoke fills sky in Texas
00:43
Titan crew’s final three-word text message revealed
00:48
Apocalyptic scenes as wildfires in Portugal lead to evacuations
01:06
Mother issues warning after £21 charger fire rips through home
00:25
Hollywood legend dons Leeds United hat as he arrives at Elland Road
02:05
F1 Baku: McLaren boss on what caused Lando Norris’s Q1 exit
01:10
Mourners gather for funeral of Olympian runner killed by ex-partner
01:11
Cristiano Ronaldo hits incredible social media milestone
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
02:17
Manchester United legend to join band on UK tour
00:34
New Girl star calls out cast member for hindering reunion
00:33
Tito Jackson takes last bow during Munich show days before death
00:30
Jeremy Allen White thanks The Bear co-stars after winning Emmy
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32