Santas take over Venice in Christmas gondola regatta

Santas coloured Venice’s Grand Canal red as they brought festive cheer to the city’s Christmas regatta on Sunday, 17 December.

Swapping sleighs for gondolas, the Christmas figures posed for pictures as they floated on the waterways.

Rowers in ‘Babbo Natale’ (Italian for Santa Claus) outfits raced down the Grand Canal to take part in the 13th edition of the colourful regatta.

Competitors race in their gondolas or with their ‘mascarete’, a typical Venetian boat, decorated all over with Christmas motifs.