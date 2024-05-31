It’s not a one-size fits all when it comes to choosing the right food for your pet. Age and lifestyle play a big part in what your pet’s nutrient, vitamin and mineral needs will be.

The Independent spoke to vet, Dr. Sam Joseph, about how requirements can differ for growing puppies and kittens versus adult and geriatric pets who are tackling weight gain or indeed weight loss. He offers advice on choosing high quality nutrition that’s recommended by vets, to see the physical and tangible benefits an improved diet can provide. Discover PRO PLAN’s high quality nutrition today.