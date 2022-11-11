Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley says porn can be as creative as literature and film

Adult film director and performer Vex Ashley says that porn can be an artistic expression “like literature or film”.

Vex started dabbling in sex work when she was in art school, and now runs Four Chambers - an ethical, female-centric porn platform that champions the creativity and diversity of sex.

Mainstream porn is saturated with “tube sites”, which are often created for the male gaze and can be exploitative of sex workers. Vex’s work provides an alternative to the mainstream model and not only champions the safety and comfort of sex workers, but explores sex as a creative medium.