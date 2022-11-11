Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gaze

This week on Millennial Love, we chat with adult film director and performer Vex Ashley.

Vex is the founder of Four Chambers, an alternative, creative, female-centric porn site that explores sex away from the mainstream “tube sites” that saturate the industry.

Vex challenges the misconception that sex work is exploitative and argues that, through a creative and collaborative process with performers, pornography can be a safe and comfortable environment as well as a medium for artistic expression.

Check out Millennial Love on all major podcast platforms and keep up to date @Millennial_Love on Instagram and TikTok.