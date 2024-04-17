Emma Bunton shared a nostalgic throwback video to celebrate fellow Spice Girl Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday.

Baby Spice posted footage and photos of Posh from years gone by, set to the tune of their hit “Say You’ll Be There”.

“Happy Birthday, 50 and bossing it,” Bunton wrote, captioning the video.

“Your beautiful family are a credit to you and I’m sure you’ll be spoilt rotten. We love you to bits.”

A message to Victoria was also shared on the official Spice Girls X account, thanking her for “all the incredible memories” of the last 30 years.