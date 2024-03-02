Victoria Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week show crashed by animal rights protesters

Victoria Beckham’s show at Paris Fashion Week was crashed by activists from animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) on Friday, 1 March.

The 49-year-old designer, who found fame in the Spice Girls pop group, was showcasing her autumn/winter 2024 collection when protesters got up during the show and walked the runway alongside models while holding up signs saying “viva vegan leather”.

Peta said while Beckham’s brand has banned the use of fur and exotic skins, “it still uses a large quantity of cruelly obtained leather, particularly calfskin”.

The Independent has approached Beckham’s representatives for comment.