Deer stumbles into packed seafood restaurant in Virginia

A deer tumbled into a seafood restaurant in Virginia in front of stunned customers.

CCTV footage from inside Awful Arthur's Seafood in Salem shows the animal charging through the packed premises, stumbling as it attempts to find an exit point.

A patron told WSLS-TV that customers all went into "shock mode" when they saw the deer careering through the restaurant.

"I stood to the side because I was nervous, I was not trying to be in line of fire of the deer running out," Phoenix St. Clair said.

Employee Christina Twine told the station the incident lasted "between 30 and 45 seconds."