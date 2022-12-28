Police in Virginia used thermal imaging cameras to track down and capture a rampaging llama - but not before it gave officers the run-around.

Accompanied by animal protection officers, police were called out to the “llama drama” after reports came in of the animal roaming around a residential area in Fairfax.

Video shows the llama eventually cornered in a wooded area using thermal imaging cameras, where it could be seen evading “arrest” three times.

After the surprisingly nimble animal was captured, it was loaded into a large vehicle and transported to an animal shelter.

