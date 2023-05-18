Moment paralysed shooting victim walks graduation stage using robotic exoskeleton

A Virginia student who was paralysed in a 2016 shooting used a robotic exoskeleton to walk across a stage at his graduation ceremony and receive his college degree.

Khalil Watson, received his associate’s degree from Reynolds Community College at the Siegel Center in Richmond on Monday (15 May).

The 25-year-old was shot in the neck, resulting in a spinal cord injury which left him paralysed.

He completed his degree virtually while undergoing physical rehabilitation.

Footage shows a crowd roaring as Watson rises from his wheelchair and steps forward to receive his degree to a standing ovation.

