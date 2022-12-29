Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood has died at the age of 81, her representatives have said.

She died peacefully surrounded by her family in Clapham, South London, on 29 December.

The 81-year-old’s husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said: “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart.”

The pioneering fashion designer made a name for herself on the fashion scene in the 1970s, with her androgynous designs, slogan t-shirts and irreverent attitude towards the establishment.

