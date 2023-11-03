Waitrose Christmas advert features Graham Norton cameo at kid-free festive party

Waitrose has launched its Christmas advert campaign, enlisting the help of Graham Norton to show off a selection of festive food.

The commercial focuses on a children-free party and centres around a number of relatable Christmas moments: guests arriving too early, people getting locked in a bathroom and a power cut.

Unsurprisingly, it's Norton who saves the day, turning up just in time to restore calm with a Waitrose Golden Bûche de Noël in hand.

The soundtrack for the advert is the party anthem "Just Can’t Get Enough" from Depeche Mode.