Watch as pensioner with ‘passion for adventure’ takes on world’s fastest zip wire

An 85-year-old pensioner from Cheshire with a passion for adventure has completed the world’s fastest zip line.

Sally Webster reached speeds of 100mph as she took to the skies over Penrhyn Slate Quarry, near Bethesda in the Welsh county of Gwynedd, in a trip organised by her care home on Tuesday.

The Velocity 2 zip wire, which is also claimed to be the longest in Europe, is 1.5km in length and 500ft above the groud.

Ms Webster took on the challenge alongside her daughter, Juliet.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.