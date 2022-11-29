Eight glasses of water a day 'excessive' according to new study

Humans do not need to drink the widely-recommended amount of eight glasses of water a day, a new study has claimed.

Yosuke Yamada of Japan’s National Institute of Biomedical Innovation, who co-authored the study, has said that the guidelines are “excessive” and “not supported scientifically at all.”

Many scientists are unsure of where the guidance came from, and noted that it does not take into account the water content of food that humans consume.

