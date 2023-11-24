Coleen Rooney has shared a glimpse into her lavish £20m mansion, showing off Wayne Rooney’s new man cave.

Their Cheshire home already boasts a snooker room, a home cinema, an indoor swimming pool, an underground spa, a wine cellar and a football pitch for their four sons.

In a new Instagram video, Coleen and the family are seen sitting on newly-fitted grey sofas and bar stools, in what appears to be a man cave.

Wayne, a former England captain and Manchester United icon, was seen practising his swing on the golf simulator behind.