Adorable puppies plunge into piled-high snow in California

Two adorable dogs have been enjoying the cold weather in Truckee, California.

Jenelle Potvin captured her pups Beverly and Bruno diving through piles of snow.

Extreme winter weather has wrecked havoc in northern California, with the dangerous conditions forcing the closure of ski resorts on Sunday (5 March).

Around 30.5 inches of snow in a 24-hour period was measured by officials at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab.

A further 2 to 4ft was expected on Monday.