Hurricane Sandy 10 years on: Is New York ready for the next big one?

Ten years after Hurricane Sandy shook New York, expert Philip Orton looks at whether the state is prepared for the next big storm.

Speaking to ABC, the oceans engineering expert at Stevens Institute of Technology warned that there isn’t a lot of “public buy-in” for changes needed to adapt for such storms.

“Even if the government wanted to put tens of billions of dollars into solutions, there’s often a lot of concern about harming the present-day existence people have,” he said.

Mr Orton explains why Hurricane Sandy had the massive impact it did on New York.

