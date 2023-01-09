Massive lightning bolt strikes high-rise building in downtown Houston

Dramatic footage captured by ABC13’s tower camera shows the moment a bolt of lightning appeared to strike a high-rise building.

This clip filmed on the night of Saturday, 7 January, shows the electric bolt striking the Greenway Plaza area of Houston.

The night sky was first illuminated by flashes of lightning before a dramatic fork appeared to hit the top of the multi-storey structure.

ABC13 said the city was hit by a “whirlwind of storms” that night, and that no damage was reported from the strike in this video.

