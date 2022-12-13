Deer walk through snow in Richmond Park as London blanketed in snow

Humans weren't the only ones who had to navigate the recent cold snap as snow blanketed London on Monday, 12 December.

Richmond Park's resident deer population were seen walking through the wintry conditions following the coldest night of the year so far.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for lying snow and icy stretches for parts of south east England from 9am on Monday to 11am on Tuesday, which may prompt difficult travel conditions.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.