Heartwarming moment chef sees snow for first time after moving to UK

This is the touching moment a chef saw snow for the first time after moving to the UK to be with his wife.

Noel Bako, 27, moved to Malvern with his partner Jaima, 29, after the pair met in 2019 at a game park in Gweru, Zimbabwe.

Footage captures Bako experiencing his first snowfall, having previously only seen it on television programmes.

“I felt like a baby for the first time ever seeing the snow. I honestly wanted to cry because I was so emotional,” he said.

“I can’t wait for it to actually snow heavily.”

Sign up to our newsletters.