A woman whose grandmother couldn’t be there to watch her walk down the aisle stopped to visit her in the hospital on her wedding day.

Bride Jessica Colalillo, 24, tied the knot to her long-time partner, Adam, 31, last month at a ceremony in Ontario, Canada.

But her 88-year-old grandmother, Gemma Russo, was unable to attend after she had a fall resulting in a long hospital stay.

On the day of her wedding, desperate to make her gran a part of her special day, Jessica visited her in hospital after the couple said their vows.

They were on the way to get their wedding photographs when they stopped by.