Heartwarming moment both father and stepfather walk bride down aisle together

Heartwarming footage shows the moment a father grabbed the hand of his daughter's stepfather and pulls him up on her wedding day so they could walk her down the aisle together.

Amy Walkinshaw, 31, was raised by both dad, Andy Collins, 58, a train driver, and her stepdad, Jeff Bennett, 64, a project manager.

The psychodynamic practice student knew that she wanted both men to be involved in her ceremony in Colchester on 24 June, so hatched a plan with her father to surprise Bennett.

"I always imagined if I got married I'd ask [Bennett] to walk me down the aisle as well as my dad," Walkinshaw said.