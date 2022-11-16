Bride's daughter asks groom to adopt her as wedding ceremony surprise

A Pennsylvania bride’s daughter surprised the groom by asking him if he would adopt her as a wedding ceremony surprise.

Aryanna Kershner, 12, stepped up to the altar to request that Frank Tyson, 40, would “be her dad” as he had already felt like her father for 2,555 days.

Tyson was overcome with emotion as the pair hugged after the surprise, thanking Aryanna for the touching request.

Aryanna’s mother Tia, 33, told Tyson that she’d been keeping the gesture a secret until their big day.

“I knew what was happening but I was speechless,” Tyson said.

Sign up for our newsletters.