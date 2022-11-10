Wedding photographer reveals worst thing that can happen during a shoot

A wedding photographer has recalled the moment when the “worst thing” that can happen on a shoot happened to him.

Justin Gummow, from southern California, took to TikTok to retell a story of how a memory card he was using at a friend’s wedding corrupted photographs he’d taken at the ceremony, leaving him in tears.

After trying several repair solutions, and offering the couple a reshoot, Gummow eventually found a solution using his camera’s wi-fi, recommending that other photographers try this if they find themselves in the same situation.

