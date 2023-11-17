Family screams in shock as military son makes surprise appearance at wedding

An entire family was left screaming in shock when their military son returned home from duty to surprise everyone at his brother’s wedding.

Jake and Billy Winn, from New York, are extremely close, and it was always Billy’s dream for Jake to be present on his big day.

For the past two and a half years though, Jake, 21, has served in the United States Army, based in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

He has limited time off and was unsure if he could make Billy’s wedding this year.

After speaking to his leadership, Jake was granted the extra time off he requested and decided he wanted to surprise his family.

He only told his father, who helped plan his son’s trip home to New York State, so he could surprise the rest of the family on the wedding day.