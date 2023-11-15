Weetabix lobbying to break away from Northamptonshire and create new UK county

Weetabix are petitioning to create a brand new UK county - “Weetabixshire” - encircling a 50-mile radius from the Weetabix mills in Burton Latimer.

Although it may go against the grain, they believe it’s a fitting tribute to their 1,100-strong workforce, who use wheat from the area to make 11 million Weetabix biscuits every day.

Three 7ft tall “Welcome to Weetabixshire” signs have been erected in the Northamptonshire town of Burton Latimer, to mark the centre of Weetabixshire, and on the edges of St Neots and Rutland to pointedly mark the new proposed county lines.

A petition to make Weetabixshire a real county has also been launched.