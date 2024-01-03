If you are looking to be healthier in 2024 and lose a few pounds, Doctor Hilary Jones has shared his top tips to help you feel fitter.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine, Doctor Hilary revealed the first thing you should do when getting up in the morning to help lose weight.

He explained: “You start the day and you’re already dehydrated when you wake up. Drinking water and hydrating is really important.

“First thing in the morning, drink water. There are lots of benefits here. It boosts your mood because you’re rehydrating, and also helps with energy levels and will also help with weight loss.”