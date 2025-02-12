Independent TV
00:31
Giant schnauzer Monty finally wins Westminster’s Best in Show after three years of trying
Monty the giant schnauzer won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show on Tuesday, 11 February, after reaching the final round for the third consecutive year.
The five-year-old male beat more than 2,500 dogs from all 50 states to the top prize in New York City for the 149th annual event, the most prestigious dog show in the US.
Monty won the working group the previous two years but has not taken home the big prize until now.
Second place — reserve best in show — went to nine-year-old whippet Bourbon.
