Beluga whale terrifies children with playful snaps at aquarium

A cheeky beluga whale terrified children at an aquarium in Taiwan as it playfully snapped its mouth.

Jaisai Pranav Yannam, 21, was visiting the National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium in Checheng Township in June when he noticed the marine mammal interacting with the youngsters outside its tank.

The whale repeatedly looked away from the people before snapping its head back towards them and opening its mouth wide.

Though the beluga’s antics appeared to be playful, its behaviour seemed to backfire on the children in front of it.