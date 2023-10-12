A rare white deer has been spotted roaming the Gloucestershire countryside.

Esha Patel, 19, shared footage of the animal while on a walk in a popular beauty spot on Sunday 8 October.

The exact location of the deer will not be disclosed in order to ensure its safety.

According to the British Deer Society, white deer are usually part of the fallow deer species, and sightings in the UK are said to be “extremely rare”.

Esha, a university student, was on a fishing trip with her father when they saw three of animals.

She described the sighting as “something out of a fairytale”.